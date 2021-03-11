Advertisement

Millan named finalist for mid-major player of the year award

Winner announced later this month
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine star Blanca Millan getting more national recognition Wednesday as one of 5 finalists for the Becky Hammon mid-major player of the year award. The winner will be announced in late March. UMaine head coach Amy Vachon stressed the importance of having seniors like Millan this year.

“Not just on the court, but off the court decisions, and holding people accountable and that kind of stuff. To have seniors who are committed to lead and committed to the program, and to each other is huge,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “It’s not surprising to me. It’s inspiring to watch. You can kind of sit back and just watch them. You watch the huddles before the game, they are just talking to each other. In the huddles they are talking. They are always communicating with each other. I think the most special teams are those led by their players, led by their seniors. Our team is definitely led by our seniors. "

UMaine checked in at #10 in the mid-major poll. The Black Bears face Stony Brook in the America East championship Friday at 5 PM.

