Mild Tonight & AM Friday, Blustery & Much Colder this Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure both surface and aloft centered off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline brought a mild south to southwest breeze to Maine today. The southwest wind ushered the mildest airmass we have seen so far this year up into Maine and the rest of New England today as high temps across most of Maine reached the 50s to lower 60s this afternoon, with temps as warm as the mid-70s across parts of Southern New England. Tonight, will be unseasonably mild as the southerly breeze continues to pull mild air up into our region. Low temps tonight will likely hold in the mid-30s to mid-40s all across Maine.

The first of two cold fronts will move through Maine early tomorrow morning, with the temps behind the front still rather mild, with high temps likely reaching the mid-40s over northwestern parts of the state and as high as mid-50s over eastern regions. A stronger arctic cold front will sweep across Maine Friday night with blustery and much cooler conditions returning to the Pine Tree State for the weekend. As the arctic front and energy aloft slide across Maine it will likely bring some snow showers to our region later tomorrow night and early Saturday morning. Another upper-level disturbance will likely bring more scattered snow showers to Maine Sunday, especially across the north and mountains, with even colder weather expected across Maine later Sunday through Tuesday.

A storm slowly moving east through the middle of the country later this weekend and early next week may impact our weather beginning later Tuesday or early Wednesday. The storm may bring snow or mixed precipitation and rain to Maine as it works up into the Ohio River Valley early next week and then likely redevelops along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline before slowly moving northeast up into the Gulf of Maine. The storm has the potential to bring significant snow, mix and rain along with a gusty wind to Maine later Tuesday through early Thursday, so stay tuned to the WABI TV5 First Alert Forecast Center for updates.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, with a south to southwest breeze around 10 mph and low temps in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a west to northwest breeze increasing to 10 to 20 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to mid-50s from northwest to southeast.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and blustery, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Sunday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cold, with scattered snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-20s north to mid-30s south.

Monday: bright, breezy and cold, with highs in the upper teens north and 20s south.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 30s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.