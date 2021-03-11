Mild This Afternoon, Brighter & A Bit Cooler Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Variably cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon hours with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s to mid-50s as a southwesterly wind ushers milder air into the region. A cold front will cross the state tonight and early Friday. A few rain showers will be possible tonight as the front moves through otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy fog possible as well. It will be mild tonight with low temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s.

The front will push to our east early Friday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Friday. Temperatures will still be mild Friday but a few degrees cooler than today. Highs on Friday will be in the 40s to around 50°. A second cold front will move through Friday night and this will be the leading edge of a much colder, more seasonable air mass that will move into the state for the upcoming weekend. There will be a big change in temperatures from highs in the 40s to near 50° Friday to the 30s Saturday with a gusty breeze making it feel colder. Our weekend weather looks colder but decent overall with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the 30s then partly sunny skies and the chance for a few snow showers Sunday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s. Monday will be the coldest day over the next few with highs only reaching the upper teens to mid-20s. Our weather will remain quiet at least through Tuesday.

*** REMINDER: WE TURN OUR CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR SUNDAY MORNING AT 2AM. A GOOD TIME TO REPLACE THE BATTERIES IN ALL OF YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS TOO. ***

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy and mild. Highs between 49°-56°. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid-30s to low 40s. South/southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs between 42°-52°. West wind 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Breezy and cold with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.