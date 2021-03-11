MDI man making winter wetsuit commute

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - Mainers make their morning commute to work in all kinds of ways.

Many drive. Some take the bus. Others walk.

When it got too cold this winter for Jermey Averill to ride his bike to work from his home on Hadley Point to the post office in Salsbury Cove, he did the next logical thing.

He started paddling there on his surfboard.

“I was like, ‘I need to do something, I’m going a little stir crazy inside,’” Averill said. “So, I was like, ‘oh I surf, I have a paddle, I have my board and a wetsuit.’ So, I was like, ‘why don’t I try paddling to work?’ I hate working out, so this is the best of both worlds where I’m doing something physical and really enjoying it.”

The trip is between two and three miles and takes Averill about 45 minutes. He started commuting this way in February, typically not a time when Mainers are doing ocean recreation.

“The wetsuit really does its thing. It’s six millimeters thick, so I have a hood, I have gloves, I have boots. I could be in that water for at least two to three hours without really getting cold.”

Averill is a one man show at the tiny MDI post office. His wife Hannah says Salsbury Cove’s “unofficial postmaster” has become pretty well known here.

“Everybody’s like, ‘oh my gosh! Did you see what Jeremy did?’ He’s very popular. The residents love talking to him when they pick up their mail. He’s just a nice guy to talk to.”

As a way of getting exercise, she’s supportive, but it’s not something they’ll be doing together.

“No,” she said. “Nope. Go for it Jeremy, but… it’s not for me. Brrr.”

And as a way of getting to work, there’s no worry about road conditions, traffic, or other drivers.

“Mostly just sea life,” said Averill. “A lot of sea ducks and birds, and that’s basically it.”

