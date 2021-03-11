Advertisement

Maine unemployment figures drop across the board

Maine unemployment figures for the week ending March 6th, 2021
Maine unemployment figures for the week ending March 6th, 2021(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s jobless numbers continue to trend in a positive direction.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, roughly 1,500 initial claims for state unemployment were filed or reopened the week ending March 6th. That’s the lowest level since mid-October.

Another 130 first-time claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 16,000 continued claims were filed for state unemployment, down about 800 from last week. Weekly certifications for P-U-A dropped from 13,700 to 13,400.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus released by Maine CDC
194 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and older.
More than 2 dozen COVID-19 shot clinics to open in Maine
Ellsworth's Provender Restaurant hosts best english muffin pizza competition
Chefs battle for best English muffin pizza title in Ellsworth competition
Sen. Angus King discusses broadband aspect of American Rescue Plan
More than $100M could be headed to Maine to improve broadband