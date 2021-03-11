Maine unemployment figures drop across the board

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s jobless numbers continue to trend in a positive direction.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, roughly 1,500 initial claims for state unemployment were filed or reopened the week ending March 6th. That’s the lowest level since mid-October.

Another 130 first-time claims were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

About 16,000 continued claims were filed for state unemployment, down about 800 from last week. Weekly certifications for P-U-A dropped from 13,700 to 13,400.

