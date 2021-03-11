Maine state legislature returns for first in-person session of the year

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The full Maine legislature is meeting in person for the first time this year.

Legislators we spoke to say zoom has been working well but they do hope to be able to meet in person more as vaccines rollout in the coming months.

The Maine legislature met in person Wednesday for the first time since December.

Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson says they have several bills to be referenced to committee and timely decisions to be made for Mainers.

One of those: the supplemental budget proposal.

“It shouldn’t be a Republican or Democratic package it should be a package for all of Maine and that’s what we have so lets just do it,” said Senate President Troy Jackson.

Part of the proposal includes waiving income tax on the pay check protection program loans received by small businesses and unemployment claims from residents across the state.

Jackson says he hopes to have it out by Friday so businesses and workers can file their income taxes.

“Obviously it’s responsive to a lot of the issues that the state has faced with Covid. Most importantly making sure we can provide relief to Maine’s businesses and to working families and those who were unemployed in the last year,” said Speaker of the House Ryan Fecteau.

It requires two thirds support in both chambers to pass - and did not receive enough from the house for a final vote.

“We’ve been very clear that its important that we have no tax increases. the federal government just today voted to send another 1.6 billion dollars to the state of Maine so now is n to the time to be taxing Maine people,” said Republican Matthew Pouliot of Augusta.

The house did not pass a Republican resolution to cancel Governor Mills’ emergency powers and have power distributed equally across all branches of government.

“Now the governor has extended her emergency powers many times now since the legislature agreed to allow that to happen last march and I think were at a period of time now where we can agree we no longer need to be under a state of emergency.”

“I don’t think its a time to make any big changes right now, things are going good - we’re getting federal money, people are getting vaccinated, and I think the emergency powers are bringing that along in a positive manner,” said Democratic Rep. Bruce White of Waterville.

