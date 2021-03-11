Advertisement

Maine state flag will not change

Lawmakers have rejected a proposal to change the State of Maine flag to one that was used until 1909.
(WABI)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The official state flag of Maine will not be changing. House lawmakers rejected LD 115 on Wednesday by a vote of 91 to 53.

The bill would have replaced the current flag, which is the same shade of blue as the American flag with the state coat of arms in the middle, with the original state flag, which had a yellow background, a pine tree and the north star.

The original Maine flag was in use until 1909.

A legislative committee killed a similar bill in 2019 and instead gave the secretary of state the option to choose a special flag to use for Maine’s Bicentennial Celebration in 2020. Many of the bicentennial events have been postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.

