Maine soldiers deploy to Africa

About 130 members of the Maine National Guard will spend the next year providing security in Africa.
Mar. 11, 2021
BREWER, Maine (WMTW)— About 130 Maine National Guard members are deploying to Africa to help with security efforts.

A virtual deployment ceremony was held Wednesday night for Bravo Company of the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry-Mountain Division, including messages from National Guard leaders, Gov. Janet Mills, and Maine’s entire congressional delegation.

Bravo Company is based in Brewer. The soldiers have already left for their stateside mobilization site before they head overseas.

They are expected to be deployed for about a year. The planned deployment was first announced in 2019.

In addition to full-time support personnel, the National Guard says more than 400 Maine members are currently on duty at home and abroad. Some have been on patrol in Washington, D.C. and others have been helping with COVID-19 efforts in Maine.

