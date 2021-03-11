Advertisement

Maine House to consider supplemental budget compromise after Senate approval

Maine State Legislature returns
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) — The Maine Legislature is getting back to business in hopes of reaching an agreement on a supplemental budget.

A compromise crafted in the Senate gained a two-thirds majority Wednesday evening, and it will be considered by the House on Thursday.

The budget bill would exempt from state taxes forgivable federal loans provided to 28,000-plus Maine businesses during the pandemic.

It also would forgive state taxes on the first $10,200 of enhanced unemployment benefits.

