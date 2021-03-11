Advertisement

Maine CDC investigating outbreak at Hermon business

(Charles Krupa | AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Nearly two dozen people are sick after a COVID-19 outbreak at a truck and trailer dealership in Hermon.

The Maine CDC opened an outbreak investigation at Daigle & Houghton. As of Thursday morning, there were 22 cases.

Company officials tell TV5 they’ve been working with the CDC and closed the facility last Friday and through the weekend for deep cleaning.

It opened, again, Monday, March 8th.

We’re told everyone working in the building right now is being tested for the coronavirus every other day.

