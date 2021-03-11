Looking back on a year that tested our resiliency

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Masking and social distancing are important to fighting the Coronavirus.

But there’s a toll to pay on our mental health having to see our friends, family and co-workers on a small screen.

“I think about the progression month after month of 2020 and what we needed to prioritize as the real crisis that we were all facing,” said Chris McLaughlin of Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

COVID-19 also took the lives of hundreds of Mainers.

“The anniversary of the shut down is just the beginning of what’s going to be a year of grief and loss anniversaries. For kids, for parents, for educators, for providers, for family members, for communities. There will be the memories of what happened or more importantly what didn’t happen last year at that time.”

The pandemic brought an increase in suicide and depression.

This past weekend was Black Balloon Day.

Where folks around the state remembered a record, 502 lives lost to accidental overdose.

“So the opposite of addiction is connection. About this time last year we had shut down. We had to close our doors and operate a virtual recovery center. Sometimes people say at recovery meetings that the meeting itself is more family then their family,” said Sam Ahearn, Bangor Area Recovery Network Community Outreach Specialist.

None of us knew what a birthday parade was before the pandemic, and families were given extra time to bond.

“I have heard so many stories of all the new traditions and rituals that families have created. I’ve always believed that families just have their own language, and that language has evolved over COVID,” said McLaughlin.

Our resiliency was tested this past year.

But the hope for a better tomorrow that comes with 2021 is worth celebrating.

“And so celebrating resiliency for me has really been the punchline of the past 365 days,” said McLaughlin.

Continuing to talk with loved ones, in person or through Zoom, about the people and the things you’ve lost this past year is an important step in the grieving process.

There will be challenging times ahead, but we have collectively met each one and are standing strong.

Also, the Bangor Area Recovery Network now has in-person recovery meetings and coaching.

For more details visit bangorrecovery.org.

