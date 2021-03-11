Advertisement

GSFB makes Community Redistribution Fund grants available

The fund’s purpose is to support organizations that work with black, indigenous and people of color to distribute culturally important foods to those in need.
A local organization aimed at helping those battling food insecurity has more money to help do...
A local organization aimed at helping those battling food insecurity has more money to help do some good. The DACF has a form to see if you qualify.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local organization aimed at helping those battling food insecurity has more money to help do some good.

Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced another round of funding of the Community Redistribution Fund.

The fund’s purpose is to support organizations that work with black, indigenous and people of color to distribute culturally important foods to those in need.

“In the wake of COVID we realize there were a lot of grass roots and community lead efforts in communities all over the state that were doing really great work but it was outside of our network,” said Jess Gildea. “This fund created a really simple mechanism where resources were distributed as equitably as possible where they were most needed.”

The grant funding for organizations can be used in a variety of ways from the purchasing of food, transportation and storage.

Up to 10 percent of the money can be used for general operating costs.

Organizations can apply for up to $10,000.

Submissions are being accepted until March 31st.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing
Friday marks one year since the first case of coronavirus was discovered in Maine.
Head of Maine CDC reflects on a year of pandemic
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
(File)
Hundreds of Maine parents demand students be allowed to return to classrooms full-time