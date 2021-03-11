GSFB makes Community Redistribution Fund grants available

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A local organization aimed at helping those battling food insecurity has more money to help do some good.

Good Shepherd Food Bank has announced another round of funding of the Community Redistribution Fund.

The fund’s purpose is to support organizations that work with black, indigenous and people of color to distribute culturally important foods to those in need.

“In the wake of COVID we realize there were a lot of grass roots and community lead efforts in communities all over the state that were doing really great work but it was outside of our network,” said Jess Gildea. “This fund created a really simple mechanism where resources were distributed as equitably as possible where they were most needed.”

The grant funding for organizations can be used in a variety of ways from the purchasing of food, transportation and storage.

Up to 10 percent of the money can be used for general operating costs.

Organizations can apply for up to $10,000.

Submissions are being accepted until March 31st.

