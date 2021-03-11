Advertisement

COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing

State also has plans to work with elderly through vaccine process.
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has released new guidance.

It states all visitation must be allowed unless there are very specific circumstances that prevent it, like a resident being positive for COVID-19.

“Recognize the fact that the physical separation of residents of long-term care facilities has huge consequences, be it anxiety or depression or confusion,” said Lambrew. “So, we are very excited and putting out a memorandum that is partly enabled by the vaccination effort that is taking place in our long-term care facilities.”

As of Thursday, state officials say 75% of Mainers 70 and older have been vaccinated.

Moving forward, the state plans to work with organizations that work with seniors to assist that unvaccinated 25% through the process.

Lambrew says Maine is planning to allocate COVID relief funding to help in that process.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Shot from staging area in Clinton
Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl

Latest News

Our resiliency was tested this past year.
Looking back on a year that tested our resiliency
Installation is expected to be done this week
The Alamo Theatre in Bucksport is installing a hearing loop
Construction could start as early as next year
The city of Brewer has plans to extend their riverwalk trail
Jeremy Averill arrives at the shore of Salsbury Cove, finishing his morning commute on his surf...
MDI man making winter wetsuit commute