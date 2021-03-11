COVID visitation restrictions at Maine long term care facilities changing

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Restrictions around visitation at long term care facilities in Maine are changing.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has released new guidance.

It states all visitation must be allowed unless there are very specific circumstances that prevent it, like a resident being positive for COVID-19.

“Recognize the fact that the physical separation of residents of long-term care facilities has huge consequences, be it anxiety or depression or confusion,” said Lambrew. “So, we are very excited and putting out a memorandum that is partly enabled by the vaccination effort that is taking place in our long-term care facilities.”

As of Thursday, state officials say 75% of Mainers 70 and older have been vaccinated.

Moving forward, the state plans to work with organizations that work with seniors to assist that unvaccinated 25% through the process.

Lambrew says Maine is planning to allocate COVID relief funding to help in that process.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.