Clinton man in custody after police chase, standoff

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - A Clinton man is in custody tonight following an armed standoff and a police chase in Clinton.

40-year-old Joshua Elliot is at Maine General Thursday night being evaluated.

Police say they’ve been looking for him for a few days now in connection with a burglary out of Piscataquis County.

They have warrants out for him and around 9:30 Thursday morning spotted him driving a truck.

When they tried to get him to stop and he didn’t a chase started in Clinton on I95.

TV5 was given video taken by Waterville resident Stephanie Baker.

She captured part of the chase outside of where she works.

”I see a vehicle, circle around the church here literally got five feet from me, and he just kept going around in circles. I saw him come from every direction. In this four-way intersection, more than once. Watched them full spike strips I watched the whole thing. It was very scary experience for me. It’s not something that happens every day. I just hope you know that there’s a good outcome from this and if it’s something you know that he needs help, or I hope he gets the help that he needs,” said Baker.

Elliot was in his car with a pellet gun for several hours.

They originally believed believed he was armed with a handgun.

Police say he made statements that he wanted to be killed by police.

Elliot is facing a list of charges including eluding and creating a police standoff.

