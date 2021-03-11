Chefs battle for best English muffin pizza title in Ellsworth competition
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There was a lot on the line on Wednesday in Ellsworth - bragging rights and a certain kind of trophy.
It was for creating a snack that brings back memories for some.
Five chefs were up for creating the tastiest English muffin pizza with all different kinds of toppings.
The friendly competition happened at the Provender Kitchen and Bar on Main Street.
They teamed up with the Chefs of Maine.
“It seemed like something really fun, everyone’s familiar with it, super approachable, and who doesn’t love English muffin pizzas? Nothing that is your normal pizza. There’s a lot of creativity going on.”
TV5′s Todd Simcox and kid from Z 107.3 were among some of the guest judges.
Chef Daron Goldstein is walking away with a gold chain as their prize.
We’re told some of the money raised will be donated to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth.
