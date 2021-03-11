Advertisement

Chefs battle for best English muffin pizza title in Ellsworth competition

The friendly competition was at the Provender Kitchen and Bar on Main Street.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - There was a lot on the line on Wednesday in Ellsworth - bragging rights and a certain kind of trophy.

It was for creating a snack that brings back memories for some.

Five chefs were up for creating the tastiest English muffin pizza with all different kinds of toppings.

The friendly competition happened at the Provender Kitchen and Bar on Main Street.

They teamed up with the Chefs of Maine.

“It seemed like something really fun, everyone’s familiar with it, super approachable, and who doesn’t love English muffin pizzas? Nothing that is your normal pizza. There’s a lot of creativity going on.”

TV5′s Todd Simcox and kid from Z 107.3 were among some of the guest judges.

Chef Daron Goldstein is walking away with a gold chain as their prize.

Well looks like the English muffin stays at Provender! Winner of the The Chefs Of Maine first annual English muffin throw down! Thank you all who came down!

Posted by Provender Kitchen + Bar on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

We’re told some of the money raised will be donated to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Ellsworth.

