Bangor police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Officials with the Bangor Police Department are asking you for help in finding a missing teen.
They say they’re looking for 14-year-old Hope Francis.
Officers went to a home off Sunset Drive Wednesday evening around 5:15 for a missing person’s report.
Police say Francis was last seen wearing a black or orange sweatshirt, jeans, and black-colored boots with pompoms.
Police say she may have gone to Perry in Washington County or nearby the town.
You’re asked to call Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 x5 with any information.
