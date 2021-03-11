Bangor police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Officials with the Bangor Police Department are asking you for help in finding a missing teen.

They say they’re looking for 14-year-old Hope Francis.

Officers went to a home off Sunset Drive Wednesday evening around 5:15 for a missing person’s report.

Police say Francis was last seen wearing a black or orange sweatshirt, jeans, and black-colored boots with pompoms.

Police say she may have gone to Perry in Washington County or nearby the town.

You’re asked to call Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 x5 with any information.

