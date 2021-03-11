Armed standoff in Central Maine Thursday

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - An armed man is involved in a standoff with police right now in Central Maine...

This after a suspect was pursued by authorities across Kennebec and Somerset counties.

According to the Morning Sentinel, an emergency dispatch report said multiple police units were responding to a scene on East River Road in Skowhegan where a person with a gun was barricaded in a car following a chase with police.

The person has felony warrants and has shown a gun, the report said...

Police said the high-speed chase went through Benton and Clinton before police laid down spike mats and stopped the vehicle on East River Road near the border between Clinton and Skowhegan.

Maine State Police tell TV5 East River Road is currently shut down. They say there is no threat to the public, but that this is an active scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

