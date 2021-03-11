Advertisement

194 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Thursday marks national anniversary of pandemic
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Latest recorded cases of coronavirus released by Maine CDC
Latest recorded cases of coronavirus released by Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - While the nation recognizes the year anniversary of the pandemic, Friday, March 12th marks one year since the first confirmed coronavirus case in Maine.

The latest figures from the Maine CDC show 46,441cases since that time.

Of those, 36,221 are confirmed.

194 newly recorded cases coming from the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported for the second straight day.

To date, 723 people died with coronavirus.

25 patients are listed in critical care at hospitals across the state. 9 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 23 new cases. Penobscot County with 18.

Somerset County reporting 9 new cases, Waldo County with 7.

Sagadahoc is the only county with no new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.
UPDATED: Winslow Police locate 12-year-old girl
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
Police say they've located Hope Francis.
FOUND: Bangor police locate missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

The dedicated clinics are for school staff and teachers who are age 60 and older.
More than 2 dozen COVID-19 shot clinics to open in Maine
Ellsworth's Provender Restaurant hosts best english muffin pizza competition
Chefs battle for best English muffin pizza title in Ellsworth competition
Sen. Angus King discusses broadband aspect of American Rescue Plan
More than $100M could be headed to Maine to improve broadband
Alna Fire
Structure fire destroys Alna home