194 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Latest recorded cases of coronavirus released by Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - While the nation recognizes the year anniversary of the pandemic, Friday, March 12th marks one year since the first confirmed coronavirus case in Maine.

The latest figures from the Maine CDC show 46,441cases since that time.

Of those, 36,221 are confirmed.

194 newly recorded cases coming from the Maine CDC.

No new deaths being reported for the second straight day.

To date, 723 people died with coronavirus.

25 patients are listed in critical care at hospitals across the state. 9 are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Kennebec County showing 23 new cases. Penobscot County with 18.

Somerset County reporting 9 new cases, Waldo County with 7.

Sagadahoc is the only county with no new cases.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.