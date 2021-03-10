What new guidelines for those fully vaccinated mean for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC Director is clarifying new guidance provided by the U.S. CDC on those who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and what that means for their ability to go maskless at times.

Dr. Nirav Shah says it’s important to remember being fully vaccinated is two weeks from your final dose.

So, two weeks from your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and 14 days from your single J&J dose, the US CDC now says people who are fully vaccinated can be with others in a private setting who have are also fully vaccinated.

They can also meet without masks and distancing and consider that a low risk activity.

Those who are fully vaccinated can also get together with people in a single household who are unvaccinated and at low risk for catching the virus.

Shah says this guidance does not apply to gatherings in public places.

It also does not apply to work place or health care settings.

”Well, it means that you’re a Mainer, and you’ve been fully vaccinated, and you want to go see your child, and your grandkids but your kids and your grandkids, have not yet been vaccinated, but are otherwise healthy, your kids are healthy, your grandkids are healthy and they are in one household, that too is an activity that is thought to be at low risk,” said Shah who also said, :the vaccines we have are spectacularly effective, and this ability to gather with other vaccinated folks, as well as together with low risk unvaccinated folks is proof positive of just how great these vaccines.”

Shah says when it comes to visiting those who are at a higher risk of getting the virus is to still wear masks and distance until they are fully vaccinated.

Keep meetings outside as much as possible, too.

He says for those who are fully vaccinated to still avoid medium and large in person gatherings and if you do experience coronavirus symptoms, he suggests getting tested.

