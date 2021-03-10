Advertisement

UMaine offering online educational resources to expand virtual learning

UMaine
UMaine
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is offering a number of online resources to support Kindergarten through 12th grade online learning during the pandemic.

Groups can take a virtual field trip to The Page Home and Farm Museum.

Or get an online voyage through the universe from the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

There are also YouTube channels for virtual tours of both the Hudson and the Zillman Art Museum.

The Hudson Museum’s “Adventure’s in Anthropology” series offers online exploration of its ‘World Culture’s Gallery’ using a guided research approach.

“We designed them specifically to support educational initiatives and mandates,” said Gretchen Faulkner of the Hudson Museum. “There aren’t a great deal of published resources. So this material fills in gaps, and expands their ability to teach this particular area.”

For some of these resources, visit the links below:

Hudson Museum: https://umaine.edu/hudsonmuseum/

Versant Power Astronomy Center: https://astro.umaine.edu/virtual-astronomy-experiences/

The Page Home and Farm Museum: https://umaine.edu/pagefarm/

Zillman Art Museum: https://zam.umaine.edu/

