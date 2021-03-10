State asks teachers to be patient as more vaccine supply becomes available

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials are asking teachers and child care workers who are trying to get their vaccine to be patient.

We asked Tuesday about efforts to get Maine teachers and school staff vaccinated after hearing about difficulties they are running into.

Maine DHHS Commissioner, Jeanne Lambrew, says they know it’s frustrating, but they are still working with a limited vaccine supply.

They hope the supply they get next week is bigger and by the end of the month, significantly larger.

Lambrew said, there are three ways teachers, school staff, and child care workers can get vaccinated including special clinics through the state.

Lambrew said, ”US retail pharmacy program has directed that Walgreens, Walmart, and Hannaford make newly offered appointments available to all people in this eligibility group...School teachers and staff, those special clinics for ages 60 and over, those special clinics are going to be happening, mostly on March 12th and 13th and 14th...“All sites in Maine, under the President’s directive, will slot teachers and childcare workers into their sites, but not preferentially in the same way that they would a sixty-year-old, or a newly hired healthcare worker.”

For more information, visit maine.gov.

