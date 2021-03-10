Advertisement

Senator is 1st Black legislator to serve in both chambers

Hickman, who served four terms in the House, easily won a special election Tuesday for the Senate District 14 seat left empty when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.
Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate.
Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is getting down to business after making some history.

Sen. Craig Hickman was sworn in Wednesday as the first Black man to serve in both chambers of the Legislature.

Hickman, who served four terms in the House, easily won a special election Tuesday for the Senate District 14 seat left empty when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

The next morning, the farmer from Winthrop took the oath of office at the governor’s mansion.

The Legislature is convening Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center to accommodate social distancing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Fiske sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases
LIVERMORE 2
Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect

Latest News

Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Cellardoor Winery and National Distributors team up to support Maine Needs.
Cellardoor Winery and National Distributors team up to help Mainers in need
Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate.
Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat
UMaine
UMaine offering online educational resources to expand virtual learning