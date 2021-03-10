Norway man dies in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Maine (WABI) - A Norway man was killed in a crash in Greenwood.

Police say 32-year-old Travis McLaughlin was driving on Greenwood Road Sunday night when the car went off the road, rolled over, and hit some trees.

They say McLaughlin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears he may have not been wearing a seatbelt.

Speed also may be a factor.

