Northern Light Health to open Piscataquis vaccination clinic

Northern Light Health is also preparing to vaccinate teachers and child care providers of all ages starting next week.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tuesday was a record day for vaccinations across Northern Light Health.

Dr. James Jarvis says 4,339 people received a shot at Northern Light clinics, the most in a single day so far. More than two-thousand alone were administered at the Cross Center in Bangor.

Jarvis also announced a vaccination clinic at the Piscataquis Ice Arena in Dover-Foxcroft will open March 19th.

”We continue to look at ways we can improve our process, as well as look at how we can have greater vaccine distribution across the state,” Jarvis said. “But we are still proud of the facilities that we have. Many of our other counties, AR Gould site up at Northern Maine Community College, Inland site at Kennebec Valley Community College, and then our two sites in Hancock County, are also continuing to run.”

For a complete list of Northern Light Health vaccination sites, visit northernlighthealth.org.

Northern Light Health is also preparing to vaccinate teachers and child care providers of all ages starting next week. Right now only those in that group over the age of 60 are eligible to get COVID-19 shots through Northern Light.

Pharmacies like those at Hannaford, Walgreens, and Walmart receive a federal supply and can cover any age.

Jarvis says as Northern Light prepares for the new wave of people, they are opening up appointments this week. The goal is to have that group vaccinated by the end of the month, but many things factor into meeting that goal.

“The first of course is the vaccine and making sure we have that supply. And then the other factor is just the coordination of it. There’s a lot of logistical things that go on behind the scenes that have to be put in place for us to do that. It is not an insignificant number of people that are now eligible in this category.”

A link to the scheduling tool is being shared by the state and the Department of Education, only to those eligible to sign up and is not being shared with the public.

Everyone will be required, like healthcare workers, to provide proof of employment.

