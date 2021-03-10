Mostly Sunny, Highs In The 40s This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and milder temperatures. High temperatures today will climb to the 40s to near 50° statewide. Clouds will increase across the state tonight as a cold front approaches. Overnight lows will only drop to the low to mid-30 for most spots.

Clouds associated with the approaching cold front will be in place for Thursday. We may see a few rain showers across the north Thursday otherwise expect a variably cloudy and dry day for most spots. Southwesterly winds will usher milder air into the region Thursday ahead of the front so despite more clouds over the area, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today with highs expected to reach the upper 40s to low 50s in most spots. The cold front will cross the state Thursday night and early Friday. The bulk of the moisture with this front will pass to our north but a few rain showers can’t be ruled out Thursday night as the front moves through. The front will push to our east early Friday. The airmass immediately behind the departing cold front doesn’t change much so the mild temperatures will stick around for the day Friday with highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s from north to south. A second cold front will move through Friday night and this will be the leading edge of a much colder, more seasonable air mass that will move into the state for the upcoming weekend. There will be a big change in temperatures from highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s Friday to the 30s Saturday with a gusty breeze making it feel colder. Our weekend weather looks colder but decent overall with partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday and highs in the 30s then partly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the mid-20s to low 30s.

Mild Next Few Days (WABI)

*** REMINDER: WE TURN OUR CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR SUNDAY MORNING AT 2AM. A GOOD TIME TO REPLACE THE BATTERIES IN ALL OF YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS TOO. ***

Rest of Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs between 43°-51°. Light South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows between 29°-36°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy and mild. A few rain showers possible across the north. Highs between 46°-56°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chilly with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

