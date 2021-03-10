Advertisement

MISSING: Winslow Police need help finding 12-year-old girl

By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) -Winslow Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing girl.

12-year-old Layla Cole was last seen Tuesday night at 9:45 at her home on Benton Avenue.

Police say her dad went in to check on her at 3am Wednesday morning and she had left the home.

They believe she is on foot and possibly headed to the Waterville area.

She is 5′55 and 120 pounds.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Layla or has any information is asked to call Winslow police at 872-5215.

