Millan up for top D-I international player honor, might be toughest in group

Blanca had tooth knocked out ahead of conference tournament semifinals
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:16 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball gearing up for the America East championship. (Friday 5 PM on ESPNU) Blanca Millan has been named one of 25 semifinalists for the World Exposure WB International Division-I player of the year according to UMaine. She might be the toughest one in the group.

“She got her tooth knocked out this week in practice,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon.

“I went to get a rebound and one of my teammates went to get a rebound too. She was higher than me and then she fell down and she elbowed my front tooth and it just broke in half,” says UMaine guard Blanca Millan, “I had to go to the dentist to get a new tooth. It’s very soft right now so I had to play with a mouthpiece.”

“You wouldn’t know she is playing with a big mouthguard in,” says Vachon, “Probably hard to breathe. She’s never done that before.”

“I had to mold it to my mouth. So it was definitely weird,” says Millan, “It makes it hard to breathe, on top of the mask, it’s even worse. But it was playoffs, so I was like I don’t care.”

