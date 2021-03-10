Local competition gives entrepreneurs chance to enhance business

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A spot in the finale and a $5,000 prize - that was on the line tonight for three entrepreneurs in the Big Gig Pitch-Off.

The competition is not only a way to network with others in the industry but also enhances businesses.

Three entrepreneurs gave five-minute pitches about their plans and ideas to a panel of judges.

In a press release, officials detailed the entrepreneurs.

“Joshua Kim of The Cubby, an online community art marketplace where college student creators can exclusively showcase and sell their work to the public; Kymberly Dakin of Nugget, a simple bookmarking tool that increases engagement & focus in online meetings by saving juicy “nuggets” of the meeting with the push of a button; and Hannah Marr of Clique in Style, an online application that assists brides in the arrangement & visualization of their complete bridal party design so that they can have full confidence in how the different details will interact on the big day. "

After a count of audiences and judge votes, the creator of the Cubby will head to the finale.

“I started this at Colby and Maine my first year, and now it’s been two years, almost two years, working on it. I appreciate everyone here, I know Renee and all the panel and all the judges thank you so much for the support. It’s been incredible, and we’re super excited to grow here in Maine,” Joshua Kim of The Cubby said.

Kim also wins $500.

This was the final pitch off of the regular season.

The finale is on April 13th.

For more information, head to the Big Gig’s website.

