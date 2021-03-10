Advertisement

Investigators say man who held 3 hostages inside Livermore Falls home killed himself

The medical examiner’s office determined that Donald White, 44, of Jay, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Maine Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) — The man police said broke into a Livermore Falls home Monday morning and took three people hostage killed himself, according to investigators.

The medical examiner’s office determined that Donald White, 44, of Jay, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Maine Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

Investigators said Tuesday that White was shot by a member of Maine State Police, but the medical examiner’s office ruled that gunshot wound was not lethal.

The incident, including the trooper’s use of deadly force, remains under investigation, according to the attorney general’s office.

Police have released few details on the standoff and hostage situation. The incident ended early Tuesday morning when the third and final hostage was safely released, and White was dead.

That hostage, Kenny Smith, told WMTW News 8 on Tuesday that White was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

