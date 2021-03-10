Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

Unofficial party figures showed Hickman, a farmer from Winthrop, won the Senate District 14 race with about 62% of the vote, defeating Republican William Guerrette, a small business owner from Pittston.

Senate District 14 includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Control of the 35-member Senate didn’t hinge upon the outcome of the race.

Going into the election, Democrats held 21 seats to 13 for the GOP.

