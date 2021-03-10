Advertisement

Hickman wins special election to fill Maine Senate seat

Senate District 14 includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.
Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) -Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

Unofficial party figures showed Hickman, a farmer from Winthrop, won the Senate District 14 race with about 62% of the vote, defeating Republican William Guerrette, a small business owner from Pittston.

Control of the 35-member Senate didn’t hinge upon the outcome of the race.

Going into the election, Democrats held 21 seats to 13 for the GOP.

