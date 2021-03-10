He’s a match: Trenton toddler will be bone marrow donor for big sister

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) -He’s a match.

A Trenton girl who needs a bone marrow transplant will get it from her two-year-old brother.

Last month, we told you about eight-year-old Journey Gartner who is fighting a rare disorder called MDS.

It’s a bone marrow failure disorder and life threatening.

If there’s no transplant, it will turn into leukemia.

Journey and her family were looking for bone marrow matches and found one...her little brother, Ezra.

Ezra had to undergo lots of tests to make sure he didn’t also have the genetic mutations that causes the disorder.

He doesn’t, and the doctors have cleared him to help save his sister’s life.

”It is a cure. If everything goes well, this will cure her disease, and she will assimilate to Ezra’s bone marrow, and it will become her own. She has the potential to just be completely cured and go on to live a beautiful life .It’s just such a relief. It just, just warms my heart to know that here is this cute little sweet boy who is gonna just save her life. I think she gets the gravity of it, that he is literally her lifesaver,” said their mom, Melanie Gartner.

Journey’s mom says the procedure will be pretty easy for Ezra.

It will happen April 1st.

After that, Journey will get a transfusion of Ezra’s bone marrow.

They will have to stay at Boston Children’s Hospital for about a month.

The hard part will be the different kinds of painful chemotherapy Journey has to go through the week before the transplant.

We’ll have another update next month.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.