Fair & Milder Tomorrow & Friday, Much Colder Over the Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought Maine the bright and milder than normal conditions today will continue to control the weather across our region tonight and tomorrow. As the high settles off to the southeast of New England a south to southwest breeze will begin to pull a milder airmass up from the Ohio River Valley into New England tonight and tomorrow. High temps tomorrow will likely climb into the low to mid-50s across much of Maine, with an afternoon sea-breeze keeping the temps a bit cooler along the coast. Tomorrow night will be unseasonably mild, with low temps remaining above freezing across the Pine Tree State.

The first of two cold fronts will move through Maine Friday morning, with the temps behind the front still rather mild, with high temps likely reaching the mid-40s over northwestern parts of the state and as high as mid-50s over eastern regions. A stronger arctic cold front will sweep across Maine Friday night with blustery and much cooler conditions returning to the Pine Tree state for the weekend. As the arctic front and energy aloft slide across Maine it will likely bring some snow showers to our region early Saturday. Another upper-level disturbance will likely bring more scattered snow showers to Maine Sunday, especially across the north and mountains, but otherwise Sunday and early next week look dry, breezy and unseasonably chilly all across New England.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the 20s to near freezing.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with a south wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a west to northwest breeze increasing to 10 to 20 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and blustery, with possible snow showers and high temps in the upper 20s north and 30s south.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with scattered snow showers possible and high temps in the mid-20s north to lower 30s south.

Monday: bright and cold, with highs in the 20s to near 30.

