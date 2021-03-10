Advertisement

Cellardoor Winery and National Distributors team up to help Mainers in need

The goal is to raise $10,000.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine (WABI) - How can you support Mainers in need and treat yourself to some wine?

Cellardoor Winery in Lincolnville is teaming up with National Distributors to give you that chance.

The owner of Cellardoor says you can’t miss the tag on the bottle to support MaineNeeds.org.

We’re told one dollar from every bottle sold goes to the nonprofit.

“Maine Needs is a free community donation center in Portland, Maine, that provides individuals and families with their basic, material needs such as clothing, hygiene products, household items, and other necessities. By partnering with schools, caseworkers, nurses, and other nonprofits, Maine Needs provides material resources to domestic abuse survivors, asylum seekers, and those facing financial hardships.”

The goal is to raise $10,000.

Cellardoor Winery’s owner, Bettina Doulton, said, ”To make this really work, I need my fellow Mainers to go out. All I’m doing is asking you to enjoy a bottle of wine at home. It’s not that hard, and then I will come up with the dollar for the bottle that you sold so it can go off to a good cause, and we can support our neighbors and give them hope.”

The fundraiser ends July 4th.

Cellardoor Winery owner, Bettina Doulton, “First and foremost, we are proud to be Mainers. We are honored to partner with National Distributors to support Maine Needs, an organization that works daily to provide Mainers with basic needs.”

You can find more information including the list of restaurants and retailers participating on mainewine.com.

