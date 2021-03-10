6 year old Belfast boy honored for making life saving 911 call

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - On the morning of January 11th, Chan’tal Hindman suffered a seizure.

Her 6 year old son Jakob had just logged into remote school.

“Jakob was in school and the first thing I remember is going to let the dogs out and then I came back into my bedroom and that was it. That was the last thing I remember. I woke up to little hands on my face saying mama, mama you had a seizure,” said Chan’tal Hindman.

Chan’tal has Epilepsy, so Jacob was able to recognize that something was wrong.

So he started making calls for help.

“I called a few of my mom’s friends and my dad but nobody would pick up so I had to call 911. My mom was having a seizure,” said Jakob Hindman.

On the other end of that phone call was Waldo County Dispatcher, Melissa Bisson, who was impressed with how cool and collected Jakob was in such a stressful situation.

“Made it a lot easier because he was so calm and definitely got the help that mom needed,” said Bisson.

So on Wednesday they held a ceremony for Jacob’s bravery.

Which had everything a 6 year old boy could dream of including a trip inside the fire trucks.

He was awarded with a medal, a plaque and his own custom super hero costume.

“He is a true super hero to my heart. For a little boy to be able to give that much information and be as calm as he was amazing,” said Bisson.

“I’m truly just blown away. I’m baffled at, surprised and very grateful for him. He saved my life,” said Chan’tal Hindman.

And after his mom was okay, paramedics told him: “Get back into school. His teacher Mrs. Finney was blown away. She was very impressed with him. Mama is pretty impressed she has a 6 year old that’s a hero,” said Chan’tal Hindman.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.