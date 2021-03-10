Advertisement

196 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Friday, March 12th marks one year date since first positive COVID-19 case in our state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC
Latest cases of coronavirus in our state per Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - As we near the year anniversary of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Maine, the CDC is showing 196 newly recorded cases in our state.

No new deaths being reported.

That leaves the overall death toll in Maine at 723 since the pandemic began.

46,254 cases reported since the first one in Maine nearly a year ago.

Of those, 36,102 are confirmed.

21 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. 7 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine(WABI TV)

Cumberland County now surpassing the 13-thousand mark for total cases. 57 new ones brings that Southern Maine county up to 13,014 since the pandemic began.

Kennebec County reporting 21 additional cases. Penobscot County showing 20 new ones.

Waldo County adding 8 more cases.

Piscataquis County with 6 more cases. Somerset County recording 5.

Washington the only county with no new cases.

