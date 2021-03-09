Advertisement

UMaine women’s basketball advances to America East Championship game against Stony Brook

Finals are Friday at 5 PM on ESPNU
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball rolled over Albany Sunday 67-47 to reach the America East Championship game. About a year ago, Maine headed to Stony Brook to play in the title game. The start of the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the game. The two are set to meet Friday in Orono this time. The game is slated for 5 PM on ESPNU.

“Devasting to drive all that way, get off the ferry, and you get the news. You literally got to the hotel and just stood in the lobby, got back on the bus, and went back home,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “For our kids its definitely been on their minds. To be in the championship, and play one, because we weren’t able to last year.”

Maine reaches the conference final for the 6th straight year and 20th time in program history according to the school.

