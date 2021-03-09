UMaine announces it will allow for home hockey playoff game Wednesday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey will be allowed by the school to host UNH in their Wednesday first round Hockey East Tournament game. The conference announced on Monday the game will be played at Alfond Arena at 4:30 PM.

“The game will be televised, heard locally on the Black Bear Sports Network, and audio streamed on GoBlackBears.com.

The in-person determination was reached through updates to game operation plans and ongoing interpretation and clarification of existing state guidance by university leaders in consultation with state officials. The university remains committed to compliance with civil authority requirements.” - according to the release from the school.

UMaine goalie Victor Ostman was named Hockey East defensive player of the week on Monday for his work in Friday’s shootout win at #6 UMass. We will have more with the Black Bears tomorrow.

