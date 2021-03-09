Advertisement

Third Penobscot County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

File photo
File photo(wabi)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A third inmate at the Penobscot County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The number of staff members associated with the outbreak is unchanged from the last update with four confirmed and seven presumptive cases. The outbreak was first reported in February.

Sheriff Troy Morton says people who are newly arrested are still being diverted to other facilities for the time being.

During a Penobscot County Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning, members of the public voiced concerns about the outbreak and conditions inside the jail.

Commissioners Meeting for 3/2/2021

Commissioners Meeting

Posted by Penobscot County on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Morton says all staff comply with CDC protocols when it comes to masking, and they ask inmates to do the same.

“We require staff to wear masks all the time,” Sheriff Morton said during Tuesday’s meeting “I will tell you, that’s not the case with the inmates. We’re not going to use hands-on, use-of-force issues with inmates forcing them to wear masks. That’s absolutely the wrong thing to do.”

Morton says there are currently 205 people who have been released from jail through Maine Pretrial Services. That program is for those who have been deemed low-risk in an effort to reduce the inmate population.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVERMORE 2
Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
CDC: Fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
An Amazon customer from Rhode Island says he’s baffled after the delivery driver allegedly...
Customer claims Amazon delivery driver peed on his groceries

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases
If approved, the $2 billion project would be the first utility-scale wind power development in...
Biden hopes to boost offshore wind as Mass. project advances