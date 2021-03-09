Advertisement

Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls

Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW)— A standoff with police in Livermore Falls that involved hostages ended early Tuesday morning with the suspect dead and the hostages safe.

Police said they received a report at about 5:25 a.m. Monday that an armed intruder broke into a home on Knapp Street and barricaded himself inside the home.

Law enforcement from across Maine, as well as Massachusetts and New Hampshire, responded to the home.

Maine State Police identified the man who took the hostages as Donald White.

They did not provide an age or relationship with the hostages.

Police said three hostages were involved and all three were safe, though one suffered minor injuries.

The final hostage exited the home early Tuesday morning and was reunited with family.

State police said officers at some point used deadly force and White was killed.

Police said the investigation has been turned over to the Maine Attorney General’s Office and offered no other information on the situation.

During the standoff, several area homes and businesses were evacuated.

A warming shelter was opened at the Livermore Falls fire station for those people who were displaced.

The facility offered a bathroom, shower and other utilities.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

