Special election held for Senate District 14

Maine (WABI) - A special election for Senate District 14 is happening Tuesday.

Republican William Guerette of Pittston is taking on Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop for the seat.

The Senate seat was previously held by Shenna Bellows of Manchester.

Bellows, though, was chosen as Secretary of State.

She says as of this afternoon they were reporting fairly low turnout compared to the November election.

“Our job is to make Sure that everything runs as it should and that the municipalities have the resources and support they need to be Successful Today and in the time Leading up to today when people were casting absentee ballots,” said Bellows.

The winner will serve the full two year term in the Maine Senate.

The polls will close at 8 p.m.

Bellows says they expect to see results as early as tomorrow morning.

