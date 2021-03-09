Advertisement

Special election held for Senate District 14

The Senate seat was previously held by Shenna Bellows of Manchester.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - A special election for Senate District 14 is happening Tuesday.

Republican William Guerette of Pittston is taking on Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop for the seat.

The Senate seat was previously held by Shenna Bellows of Manchester.

Bellows, though, was chosen as Secretary of State.

She says as of this afternoon they were reporting fairly low turnout compared to the November election.

“Our job is to make Sure that everything runs as it should and that the municipalities have the resources and support they need to be Successful Today and in the time Leading up to today when people were casting absentee ballots,” said Bellows.

The winner will serve the full two year term in the Maine Senate.

The polls will close at 8 p.m.

Bellows says they expect to see results as early as tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIVERMORE 2
Update: Livermore Falls Police and ME State Police to address hostage standoff in Livermore Falls, no word on the suspect
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated March 8th
Maine CDC reports 134 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Latest coronavirus cases in our state according to Maine CDC
17 new COVID-related deaths in Maine, 139 new cases
Suspect dead, hostages safe after standoff in Livermore Falls

Latest News

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during...
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Allowing parents to decide if their child should stay back in school this year due to COVID-19....
Maine lawmaker hopes parents will back bill giving them authority over holding students back
HealthCare.gov offers subsidized private health insurance under the Obama-era Affordable Care...
Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer