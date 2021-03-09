Advertisement

Special election for Maine Senate District 14 to take place Tuesday

Republican William Guerette of Pittston will take on Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop for the seat.
Special election for Senate District 14 to be held March 9th
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - There’s a special election for Senate District 14 on Tuesday.

Republican William Guerette of Pittston will take on Democrat Craig Hickman of Winthrop for the seat.

The Senate seat was previously held by Shenna Bellows of Manchester.

Bellows declined to be sworn in after accepting the position of Secretary of State.

Voters can request an absentee ballot online and turn it in by mail or in person.

In person voting will also take place on the special election day.

