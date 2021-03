Schenck’s Davis grateful to hit 1000 point milestone

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Pod playoff basketball finals are being decided this week. Schenck boys face Dexter Tuesday at home at 6 PM. The Wolverines star Tyrone Davis led them there recently getting his 1000th point.

“It meant a lot. I didn’t really personally think I was going to get there. Didn’t keep track all season,” says Schenck 1000 point scorer Tyrone Davis, “They told me before the game I was really close, didn’t know how close. When I got that, I was in shock. I didn’t really understand. But it definitely means a lot.”

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

POD PLAYOFFS

GIRLS

PVC COASTAL C/D FINAL

Deer Isle Stonington 95, Sumner 42

KNO-WAL-LIN SEMIFINALS

Medomak Valley 37, Camden Hills 29

Oceanside 69, Mt. View 36

BOYS

PVC COASTAL C/D SEMIFINAL

Bucksport 69, Searsport 31

KNO-WAL-LIN SEMIFINALS

Medomak Valley 67, Mt. View 47

Camden Hills 63, Oceanside 48

HIGH SCHOOL HOCKEY

Camden Hills 4, Cony 3

Gardiner

