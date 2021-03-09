Advertisement

New York woman accused of killing man in Winthrop indicted

Francis is also charged with robbery and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
WABI
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A New York woman accused of killing a man in Winthrop was indicted by a grand jury.

28-year-old Kiera Francis has been charged with murder for the death of 30-year-old Joshua Martin.

Police say, Martin, who’s also from New York, was staying in the Augusta area.

They say he was found shot to death in October 2020 at a home on Squire Court.

Francis is also charged with robbery and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

