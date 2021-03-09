Mostly Cloudy Start, Few AM Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will move through the state this morning. This will give us mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered snow showers through the morning hours as the disturbance moves through. The disturbance will move to our east during the afternoon with skies brightening as the afternoon wears on. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s from north to south across the state. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will drop to the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere.

High pressure will build into the area Wednesday giving us a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will climb to the 40s to near 50°. Clouds associated with an approaching cold front will move into the area Thursday. We may see a few rain showers across the north Thursday otherwise expect a mostly cloudy and dry day for most spots. Southwesterly winds will usher milder air into the region Thursday ahead of the front with highs expected to reach the mid-40s to low 50s. The cold front will cross the state during the day Friday. The bulk of the moisture with this front will pass to our north but a few rain showers can’t be ruled out Friday morning as the front moves through. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies Friday and very mild temperatures as highs reach the upper 40s to mid-50s. A second cold front will move through Friday night, ushering colder, more seasonable into the state for the upcoming weekend. We may see a few snow showers to start the day Saturday otherwise expect brightening skies, breezy and colder temperatures Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s.

*** REMINDER: WE TURN OUR CLOCKS AHEAD ONE HOUR THIS SUNDAY MORNING AT 2AM. A GOOD TIME TO REPLACE THE BATTERIES IN ALL OF YOUR SMOKE DETECTORS TOO. ***

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 35°-45°. Light wind becoming northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 15°-25°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 40s to near 50°. Light wind will become south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and mild. A few rain showers possible across the north. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Saturday: A few morning snow showers possible then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy and colder. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

