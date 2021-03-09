Mainly Dry & Turning Milder Tomorrow through Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weak storm that brought clouds to Maine along with some snow showers to Mainly northern parts of the state today will continue to move well east of our region tonight. As the storm departs and high pressure west of New England moves east the sky across Maine will turn partly to mostly clear tonight, with seasonable temps as lows fall into the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south.

Tomorrow the approaching ridge of high pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England a good deal of sunshine along with milder temps as highs range from the mid-40s north to the lower 50s south across the Pine Tree State. The warming trend will continue Thursday and likely Friday as well as high pressure both at the surface and aloft builds off the Mid-Atlantic coastline. A southwest breeze on the backside of the high will allow a milder airmass to move up into the Pine Tree State and much of our region will likely see high temps in the lower 50s Thursday away from the coastline and lower to mid-50s statewide on Friday.

A rather strong cold front will slide east through Maine Friday afternoon, with much cooler conditions returning to the Pine Tree state over the weekend. As energy aloft slides across Maine it may bring some snow showers to our region Saturday. At this time the second half of the weekend and early next week looks dry, breezy and unseasonably chilly all across New England.

Tonight: Becoming partly to mostly clear, with a west to northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder, with a south to southwest breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-40s to lower 50s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy, with a south wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy, with high temps in the 50s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy and blustery, with possible snow showers and high temps in the 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold, with high temps in the mid-20s north to lower 30s south.

