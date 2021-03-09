Advertisement

Maine senator wants info from CDC on COVID-19 variants

Two cases of the UK variant have been discovered in Maine.
Two cases of the UK variant have been discovered in Maine.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator wants the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide more information about how it is monitoring variants of COVID-19.

Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy sent a letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky asking for the information.

They said the spread of variants throughout the U.S. is cause for concern and greater monitoring.

The senators said in a statement they want to know “answers from the CDC on steps being taken to track virus genomes for relevant mutations and assess any increased risk to the American public.”

