Maine senator wants info from CDC on COVID-19 variants

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator wants the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide more information about how it is monitoring variants of COVID-19.

Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy sent a letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky asking for the information.

They said the spread of variants throughout the U.S. is cause for concern and greater monitoring.

The senators said in a statement they want to know “answers from the CDC on steps being taken to track virus genomes for relevant mutations and assess any increased risk to the American public.”

