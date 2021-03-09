Local business owners reflect on the pandemic one year later

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - From restaurants to gyms, small business owners were forced to adapt.

But what happens when you own both?

From complete shut downs to online fitness classes and curbside pickup, the changes haven’t been easy.

“I can’t believe that we actually made it this far, and I can’t believe we’re still in it, and I cant believe we are still here in it. But, it’s good. We probably say once a day, if we can make it through this, we can make it though anything,” said Melissa Smith, co-owner of Gold’s Gym, 11 Central, and Happy Endings.

Melissa Smith and Michael Towle know what it’s like to adapt.

They own Gold’s Gym in Bangor and two restaurants downtown.

This time last year, they had no idea what was about to happen.

“Before we were required to shut down, we sat down with a bunch of Bangor area restaurants and the chamber of commerce and some representatives and tried to figure out what it would look like when we actually had no idea what was coming,” said Smith.

“When the pandemic started, we just all shifted our focus to how can we support our members and how can we do that collaboratively,” said Deb Neuman, President and CEO of the Bangor Area Chamber of Commerce.

Deb Neuman says the pandemic has reminded us of the capacity humans have to adapt.

“There was about a two month period where the world came to a screeching halt,” said Michael Towle, co-owner of Gold’s Gym, 11 Central, and Happy Endings.

“Happy Endings had to shut down completely because that business model didn’t work for takeout until they put the to-go beverages on, and then we were able to open back up. We were closed at Happy Endings for six weeks,” said Smith.

While the restaurant industry was quickly adapting to delivery and curbside pick-up, the fitness space shifted to virtual classes, and they made the best of the extra time.

“We decorated, remodeled and did a bunch of that stuff that we know we’ll never be able to do again because we’re open 365 days a year, so we kind of used that down time and took advantage of it,” said Towle.

Smith and Towle say the new plan released by Governor Mills will open up Gold’s Gym, but for many small restaurants across the state, the increased capacity won’t change much.

“We’re looking forward to the day where it’s 100% capacity everywhere, and there are no restrictions or guidelines and things will be a bit more like normal like we’re all used to, Tony Cameron, CEO of the Maine Tourism Association

“Public health meets economic health, and I can’t remember a time when we’ve been in a situation where the two are really tied together,” said Neuman.

Smith and Towle say they’re sure they could have done some things differently, but they feel they did a great job to keep rolling while taking care of their employees, customers, and each other.

“Well, we’re still together,” said Towle. “Now it’s a well oiled machine, and it’s only get better, so kind of what can the world throw at us and we’ll persevere.”

Neuman says a lot of uncertainty still remains for businesses.

She commends the collaborative efforts across the state to meet as many needs as possible .

Since March of 2020 Maine small businesses have received nearly $3 billion in forgivable PPP loans, but Neuman many businesses will need the community’s help long after the pandemic is over.

