Lincoln man sentenced to 12 years in prison for impregnating child relative

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -”What you did was horrible. Just absolutely horrible to this child.”

Those were the words said by a judge in Bangor Tuesday to the Lincoln man convicted of impregnating a child relative.

38-year-old Paul Fiske was sentenced this morning to 12 years in prison.

Fiske admitted to sexually assaulting and fathering a child with that girl.

He pleaded guilty to most of the charges against him in this case including gross sexual assault of a minor.

The sentencing hearing began back in January when the court shared a victim statement detailing years of manipulation and sexual assaults by Fiske that started when the girl was 13.

At that point, Fiske was facing 10 years in prison.

The judge did not make a decision then because he felt he needed more time to determine a sufficient sentencing.

”Whenever we have a victim who’s unwilling to testify or unwilling to testify to the truth. At the beginning of a case and then we see them change their position on that towards the end it’s usually because time has worked to our advantage and also because law enforcement has done a really good job being dedicated to the case and investigating it,” said Devon DeMarco, Deputy District Attorney in Penobscot County.

“We had hoped that the judge would accept the original recommendation for him to serve 10 years, but Mr. Fiske is willing to accept the sentence of the judge imposed the 12 years,” said Fiske’s attorney, Hunter Tzovarras.

The judge saying Tuesday he went with a heavier sentence considering Fiske intentionally got the girl pregnant and because he felt Fiske used an element of seduction with the child, including giving her a ring.

The judge also considered how Fiske made attempts to get her to change her story once discovery of the assaults was made.

The judge said he hopes Fiske is somewhat remorseful considering he did plead guilty, sparing the victim a trial.

