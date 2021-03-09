Invasive species found in Maine pet stores, officials say destroy and disinfect

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A highly invasive species has been found in an aquarium plant sold in Maine pet stores, and nationwide.

We’re told Zebra Mussels have been found in moss balls in pet stores in central and southern Maine.

Officials say they’re likely at other pet stores statewide.

Officials are urging anyone who may have purchased these moss balls to either freeze, boil of bleach them immediately.

You’re asked to disinfect your aquarium, too.

Officials say do not get rid of the moss balls in drains, waterways or gardens.

Instructions for disposal and cleaning from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife are as follows:

If you have bought these moss balls, it is important that they are destroyed and properly disposed of immediately, along with disinfecting water if in an aquarium. DO NOT FLUSH moss balls or untreated water down the toilet or dispose of anywhere they could get into a water system.

If you purchased moss balls, destroy them by using one of these methods:

Freeze - Place the moss ball into a sealable plastic bag and freeze for at least 24 hours.

Boil - Place the moss ball in boiling water for at least 1 full minute.

Bleach - Submerge the moss ball in chlorine bleach for 20 minutes

If these moss balls were in a fish tank, the entire tank will need to be disinfected:

Remove fish

Dispose of all aquatic plants in the same manner as the moss ball, either by freezing or boiling

Add one cup of household bleach per gallon of water, mix well, and let sit for at least 10 minutes in the tank

Drain the tank and dispose of bleached water down the sink or toilet

Thoroughly disinfect (or replace) all gravel, pumps, filters, decorations and other items in the aquarium with a bleach solution (1 cup bleach/gallon of water), letting them soak for at least 10 minutes

