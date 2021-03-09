Hermon, Central, PVHS win PVC Cheering Titles
State is this month, videos due March 18th
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2021 Penobscot Valley Conference Cheering Championships:
Class B
Runner Up - Ellsworth
Champion - Hermon
Class C
Runner Up - Sumner
Champion - Central
Class D
Runner Up - Bangor Christian
Champion - Penobscot Valley
Here are the competition videos for the public to watch:
Class B:
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ2hCXOigBI
Class C
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=al2fvg5Ueo4
Class D
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwmO1SrvndE
