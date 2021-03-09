Hermon, Central, PVHS win PVC Cheering Titles

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 2021 Penobscot Valley Conference Cheering Championships:

Class B

Runner Up - Ellsworth

Champion - Hermon

Class C

Runner Up - Sumner

Champion - Central

Class D

Runner Up - Bangor Christian

Champion - Penobscot Valley

Here are the competition videos for the public to watch:

Class B:

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZ2hCXOigBI

Class C

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=al2fvg5Ueo4

Class D

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GwmO1SrvndE

